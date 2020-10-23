Three hurt as roof of marriage hall caves-in

Atleast three persons sustained injuries as roof of a marriage hall caved in near Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony, Ansari chowk here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Atleast three persons sustained injuries as roof of a marriage hall caved in near Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony, Ansari chowk here on Friday.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue-1122 Dr Kaleemullah, they received a call that roof of marriage hall suddenly caved in in which few people stranded under the debris.

Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation.

Dr Kaleem said that three victims of the incident have been recovered alive from there and shifted to Nishtar hospital.