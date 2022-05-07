Three hurt in road mishap

Three persons were injured in car motorcycle accident near Jampur Larri Ada in jampur police limits on Saturday

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) ::Three persons were injured in car motorcycle accident near Jampur Larri Ada in jampur police limits on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Nadeem r/o Rajanpur (37) years was returning his home on motorcycle after meeting his relatives alongwith Moueen and Nouman, when they reached near jampur larri ada their bike hit with a car with was coming from opposite side, Resultantly, Nadeem, Moueen and Nouman sustained serious injuries, while car driver was also wounded normally.

Rescuers from 1122 emergency service reached the spot, shifted injured to (THQ) hospital jampur for necessary formalities, while police concerned have started investigation into the incident.