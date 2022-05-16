Three hurt in road mishap

Three persons got injured as a mini truck hit a coach in Mithan Kot under the jurisdiction of Kot Mithan Police on Monday

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Three persons got injured as a mini truck hit a coach in Mithan Kot under the jurisdiction of Kot Mithan Police on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger coach was hit by a mini truck near Bangla Kot Sultan. Resultantly, three passengers namely Muhammad Taimoor, Muhammad Sarwar and Abdul Rehman received injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital.