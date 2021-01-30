Three hurt in road mishap in muzaffargarh

At least three persons sustained injuries due to collision between dumper and mini oil tanker at Ehsanpur Kot Addu on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three persons sustained injuries due to collision between dumper and mini oil tanker at Ehsanpur Kot Addu on Saturday.

According to details, a dumper collided with mini oil tanker while overtaking near Ehsanpur Kot Addu area.

As a result, three persons sustained serious injuries from which condition of two injured said to be critical.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kot Addu.

The locals said that the accident took place due to over speeding.