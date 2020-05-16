Three ice bars sealed over lockdown violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed three ice bars at Clock Tower Chowk on violating the lockdown on Saturday.

The AC City visited the city and found Butt Ice Bar, Kausar Ice Bar and Baraf Ice Bar involved in violating the lockdown.

To which, the AC City sealed the ice bars and warned the shopkeepers, a spokesman for the district administration said on Saturday.