Three ice dealers arrested from Pindi-Kohat Road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Kohat police have arrested three ice drug sellers during operations in various areas of Pindi-Kohat Road, Spokesman Kohat police informed on Monday.

He said 1.650 kg of Ice was recovered from the possession of the three ice dealers identified as Asiullah, Muslim Khan and Naeemullah.

The successful crackdown on ice dealers was conducted by the SHO of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, Shah Dauran and his team.

A case has been registered against the detained accused in the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station. The arrested suspects were also involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

The accused have been handed over to the investigation team as further revelations were expected during the investigation.

APP/arq/vak