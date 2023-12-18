Open Menu

Three Ice Dealers Arrested From Pindi-Kohat Road

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Three ice dealers arrested from Pindi-Kohat Road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Kohat police have arrested three ice drug sellers during operations in various areas of Pindi-Kohat Road, Spokesman Kohat police informed on Monday.

He said 1.650 kg of Ice was recovered from the possession of the three ice dealers identified as Asiullah, Muslim Khan and Naeemullah.

The successful crackdown on ice dealers was conducted by the SHO of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, Shah Dauran and his team.

A case has been registered against the detained accused in the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station. The arrested suspects were also involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

The accused have been handed over to the investigation team as further revelations were expected during the investigation.

APP/arq/vak

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Road Kohat Criminals Muslim From

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

2 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan