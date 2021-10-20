UrduPoint.com

Three ICE Factories Sealed, One Woman Among Four Accused Held

The district police Wednesday sealed three ICE drug factories operating in residential areas in jurisdiction of Police Station Khazana and confiscated drugs worth millions of rupees and apprehended four accused including one lady

According to SP Rural Sajjad Hussain, the district police acting on a tip-off raided on three different houses in Maqsood Abad area in jurisdiction of Police Station Khazana which were hired by the accused identified as Shahid Gul, Omais, Waqas and a lady (R) residents of Charsadda.

According to SP Rural Sajjad Hussain, the district police acting on a tip-off raided on three different houses in Maqsood Abad area in jurisdiction of Police Station Khazana which were hired by the accused identified as Shahid Gul, Omais, Waqas and a lady (R) residents of Charsadda.

The police recovered five kilogram ICE drug, 146,000 different sedative tablets, over 126 kilogram chemical in raw form which was used in preparation of drugs, millions of rupees herion, Rs 913,000 cash, machines being used in processing of drugs, two precious vehicles and two motorbikes used in drug supply, one AK-47 gun and one rifles from the spot.

During the initiative investigation the accused identified the whole network for which a police team under the supervision of DSP Granullah was constituted to apprehend the other accused.

Police registered different cases against the accused and also included the owners of the houses in the investigation process.

