Three Ice Factories Sealed, Owners Booked

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three ice factories and registered separate FIRs against owners over using sub-standard material on Tuesday

A team of PFA under the supervision of DG PFA Shoaib Jadoon launched a crackdown against the food points involved in manufacturing unhygienic food items.

The team sealed production units of three ice factories after the water samples proved sub-standard.

The PFA team also imposed fine on different units for using sub-standard material and recovered an ample quantity of unhygienic food items.

He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk by using unhealthy material in manufacturing food items.

He said that Punjab Food Authority was committed to ensure availability of good quality and healthy food items to masses, adding that crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.

