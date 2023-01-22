UrduPoint.com

Three Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Three illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Westridge, and Jatali police stations recovered a 30-bore pistol each from Hasnain, Faisal Shah, and Ilyas Ali, respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of the police teams and said that action will be continued against illegal arms holders.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police nabbed 34 professional beggars during a crackdown launched in different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Progress Sunday From

Recent Stories

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

4 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.