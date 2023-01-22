Three illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Westridge, and Jatali police stations recovered a 30-bore pistol each from Hasnain, Faisal Shah, and Ilyas Ali, respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of the police teams and said that action will be continued against illegal arms holders.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police nabbed 34 professional beggars during a crackdown launched in different areas of the city.