Three Illegal Arm Holders Arrested During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown.

During course of action, Pirwadhi Police arrested Shehryar and recovered 01 pistol with 30 bore from his possession, informed police spokesman.

Similarly, Waris Khan Police held Faheem and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While taking action, Dhamial police arrested Khawar Ahmad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team adding that actions will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have rounded up 50 professional beggars during its ongoing campaign from various parts of the city.

