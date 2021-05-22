Three illegal bricks kilns sealed for causing environmental pollution

District administration has sealed three illegal bricks kilns of old technology causing smog and environmental pollution during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed three illegal bricks kilns of old technology causing smog and environmental pollution during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar alongwith officers of the environment and other concerned departments launched a crackdown against illegal bricks kilns using old technology which was banned by the government under preventive measures to control environmental pollution.

The officer raided Naagshah Chowk and sealed three illegal kilns.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration has given warning to kiln owners time and again for shifting of kilns on zigzag technology in order to control pollution. The district administration has started the crackdown against violators for a week and sealed various illegal kilns.