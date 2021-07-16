UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Illegal Cattle Markets Removed Six Held

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Three illegal cattle markets removed six held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration on Friday removed three cattle markets set up within the city limits for sale of sacrificial animals and arrested 2 owners of sacrificial animals.

The district administration had already directed dealers of sacrificial animals not to establish cattle markets other than the areas designated by the government.

In the regard an operation was conducted under supervision of assistant commissioner city Kahawaja Umair and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation, Iqbal Khan at Mumtazabad, Doulat Gate and Chungi No 9 areas.

Speaking on this occasion, assistant commissioner Kahawaja Umair said that the government had imposed a ban on setting up cattle markets in the city limits due to fourth wave of Coronavirus threats.

He urged the citizens to purchase sacrificial animals from temporary cattle markets set up by the district administration.

He said that all preventive measures were being followed at the makeshift cattle markets while livestock, health and other departments have also set up their camps in the markets, he added.

Related Topics

Sale Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

49 minutes ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

53 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.