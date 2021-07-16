Three illegal cattle markets removed six held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration on Friday removed three cattle markets set up within the city limits for sale of sacrificial animals and arrested 2 owners of sacrificial animals.

The district administration had already directed dealers of sacrificial animals not to establish cattle markets other than the areas designated by the government.

In the regard an operation was conducted under supervision of assistant commissioner city Kahawaja Umair and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation, Iqbal Khan at Mumtazabad, Doulat Gate and Chungi No 9 areas.

Speaking on this occasion, assistant commissioner Kahawaja Umair said that the government had imposed a ban on setting up cattle markets in the city limits due to fourth wave of Coronavirus threats.

He urged the citizens to purchase sacrificial animals from temporary cattle markets set up by the district administration.

He said that all preventive measures were being followed at the makeshift cattle markets while livestock, health and other departments have also set up their camps in the markets, he added.