Three illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of Faisalabad.

FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that Director Town Planning Junaid Hasan Manj checked status of various housing schemes and found three colonies--Canal Breeze Homes, Victory Housing and Din Garden,developed without completing codal requirements.

The enforcement team sealed premises and demolished structures of these colonies,besides issuing warnings to their developers to avoid selling plots until these colonies were legalized.

Meanwhile, FDA team also sealed sales of T&T Colony and Tech Town Phase-IV over nonpayment of FDA dues.