Three Illegal Colonies Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Three illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies besides demolishing illegal constructions during a crackdown on unapproved housing schemes.

A spokesman said here on Friday that an FDA team, led by Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya, inspected status of various housing scheme and found that Paramount City and Blossom City on Satiana Road and Gulshan-e-Haram Villas in Chak No 223-RB were being established illegally.

Therefore, the team took action and sealed offices of these schemes besides demolishing their illegal structures.

Developers of these housing schemes have been asked to get approval for establishment of housing schemes and fulfill legal requirements, he added.

