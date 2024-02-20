Open Menu

Three Illegal Colonies Sealed

February 20, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority during a crackdown against illegal housing colonies sealed the offices to three societies here on Tuesday.

According to FDA sources, Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya heading

a team sealed offices of Prime campus, Paramount city and Tech Residencia on

Satiana road.

They also demolished the illegal structures there.

