Three illegal colonies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Development Authority during a crackdown against illegal housing colonies sealed the offices to three societies here on Tuesday

According to FDA sources, Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya heading

a team sealed offices of Prime campus, Paramount city and Tech Residencia on

Satiana road.

They also demolished the illegal structures there.