Three Illegal Colonies Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority during a crackdown against illegal housing colonies sealed the offices to three societies here on Tuesday.
According to FDA sources, Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya heading
a team sealed offices of Prime campus, Paramount city and Tech Residencia on
Satiana road.
They also demolished the illegal structures there.
