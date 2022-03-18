Three illegal constructions demolished

Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished three illegal constructions and removed encroachment from the roads during a special operations launched here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished three illegal constructions and removed encroachment from the roads during a special operations launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the Director General MDA Qaisar Saleem, the enforcement team launched a special operation at Northern Bypass and suburban areas against encroachment.

The team demolished three illegal under construction buildings and removed encroachment during the operation.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Director Enforcement Muhammad Afaq Bhatti while other senior officers of MDA were also participated in the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Afaq Ahmed Bhatti said that encroachment and illegal constructions not only creating traffic related issues but also effecting beauty of the city.

He said that operation against encroachment would continue without any discrimination.