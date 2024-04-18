Three Illegal Exchangers Held, Foreign Currency Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested three suspects involved in hundi business and recovered foreign Currency worth one million.
The spokesman of FIA said here that Composite Circle Mardan and Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar arrested the suspects identified as Farmanullah, Salman Khan and Jamshed Khan.
The accused were doing currency exchange business in Swabi, Takht Bai Mardan and Chowk Yadgar Peshawar without license.
FIA teams recovered Rs 929,000 Pakistani rupees was recovered from the accused besides, 634 Saudi riyals, 166 US Dollars, 50 Qatari Riyals and 50 Euros.
The evidence related to the reference of hundi was also recovered from the possession of the accused.
The arrested persons were being interrogated and more arrests were expected.
