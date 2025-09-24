Open Menu

Three Illegal Fuel Setups Sealed In Islamabad, Several Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed three illegal fuel-selling points during a crackdown in residential areas of the Federal Capital while two unauthorized LPG outlets and one petrol agency were shut down in Sector H-13, and the individuals running these businesses were taken into custody.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the operation was launched to curb the sale of petrol and LPG in residential zones, which poses risks to public safety. The administration stated that such unauthorized setups not only violate regulations but also endanger nearby residents due to the unsafe storage and sale of highly flammable materials.

During the action in Sector H-13, enforcement teams identified two locations where LPG was being sold without approval, along with one petrol agency operating without the required license. All three units were sealed on the spot, and the suspects managing them were arrested and shifted to the police station for legal proceedings.

Officials noted that similar unregistered outlets have been reported in different parts of the capital. They stressed that these activities are illegal and warned that strict measures will continue against those involved.

The administration emphasized that fuel sales must only be carried out through licensed agencies that meet safety standards.

Residents of H-13 had earlier raised concerns about fuel being sold openly in their locality. Many reported that the sale and storage of LPG cylinders in residential areas created a constant threat of accidents. Following these complaints, the administration decided to conduct targeted operations to eliminate the practice.

Authorities confirmed that more inspections are planned across various sectors, including areas where residential buildings are in close proximity to commercial activity. Teams have been instructed to identify and close down all such illegal fuel outlets.

The administration also appealed to citizens to report any unauthorized petrol or LPG sale points in their neighborhoods. Officials stated that public cooperation is vital for preventing such practices and ensuring community safety.

The crackdown in Sector H-13 marks the beginning of a broader campaign to regulate fuel distribution in Islamabad. Authorities have assured that the drive will continue until all illegal agencies are shut down and action is taken against those responsible.

