Three Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished its structures and boundary walls.

FDA spokesman said on Saturday that on special direction of Director General FDA Mohammad Sohail Khawaja, a vigorous campaign was launched against illicit housing schemes in Faisalabad.

During the drive, a FDA team headed by Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik and Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed three housing colonies including Bismillah Garden Chak No.209-RB, Lyallpur Avenue Chak No.227-RB and Ali Town Chak No.214-RB.

The team also demolished structures and boundary walls, etc. of these schemes besides confiscation of construction material from the spot.

The FDA spokesman appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal colonies until and unless these colonies were approved by the FDA.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

