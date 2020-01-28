Three illegal housing schemes sealed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing societies here Tuesday.

An inspection team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya checked legal status of housing colonies in different areas and sealed three unapproved schemes. The schemes include Al-Qasim Blossom on Sargodha road, Royal Palm on Jhumra Road and JM Valley on Millat road.