Three Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:41 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing schemes here on Thursday.

A team led supervised by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya checked legal status of housing colonies in the areas of chak 196-RB and 117-JB and sealed three unapproved schemes.

These included Royal Palm City, Bilal Orchard and Ibrahim Valley. The team also demolished all illegal construction and directed the administration of these schemes to fulfill legal requirements and get the schemes properly approved.

More Stories From Pakistan

