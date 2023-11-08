Three illegal housing societies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority sealed three more illegal housing societies in different areas here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority sealed three more illegal housing societies in different areas here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Safia block on Satiana Road, Gulberg Valley on lower canal road and Grand View City near Lasani Puli, Sargodha Road.

The offices of the societies were sealed and structures were demolished.