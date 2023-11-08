Open Menu

Three Illegal Housing Societies Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Three illegal housing societies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority sealed three more illegal housing societies in different areas here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority sealed three more illegal housing societies in different areas here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Safia block on Satiana Road, Gulberg Valley on lower canal road and Grand View City near Lasani Puli, Sargodha Road.

The offices of the societies were sealed and structures were demolished.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sargodha Gulberg Housing

Recent Stories

NCHR takes notice of hazardous air pollution in La ..

NCHR takes notice of hazardous air pollution in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to ..

Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements of genera ..

2 minutes ago
 PM, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle ..

PM, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle East situation

2 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Se ..

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea: USGS

7 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives fo ..

Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives for Cultural Enrichment

7 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

4 minutes ago
Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Za ..

Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong for further enhancing Pa ..

4 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed in road accident

Elderly man killed in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Hindus to celebrate 'Diwali' from Nov 12 across no ..

Hindus to celebrate 'Diwali' from Nov 12 across northern Sindh

4 minutes ago
 APPAC delegation visits FPCCI to discuss trade, in ..

APPAC delegation visits FPCCI to discuss trade, investment ties

4 minutes ago
 Bus catches fire on motorway near Hassanabdal

Bus catches fire on motorway near Hassanabdal

2 seconds ago
 KKAWF Chairperson urges joint efforts to eradicate ..

KKAWF Chairperson urges joint efforts to eradicate drug use in educational insti ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan