Three illegal housing societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed three more illegal housing societies in different areas here on Friday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Mesaq City near Chak No 61-JB, Lyallpur smart city on canal expressway and additional locality set up on the lands of Chak No 203 on Sheikhupura road.

The FDA encroachment team also removed illegal encroachments in Gulistan Colony area.

The offices of the societies were sealed and structures were demolished.