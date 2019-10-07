UrduPoint.com
Three Illegal Hunters Held With 29 Migratory Birds In Lasbella

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Forest & Wildlife Department's personnel arrested three illegal hunters and recovered 29 migratory birds from their possession at Makran Coastal Highway in Uthal area of Lasbella district on Monday under Forest & Wildlife act

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Forest & Wildlife Department's personnel arrested three illegal hunters and recovered 29 migratory birds from their possession at Makran Coastal Highway in Uthal area of Lasbella district on Monday under Forest & Wildlife act.

Deputy Conservator of Forest & Wildlife Lasbella Maqbool Hassan Dashti said in his briefing, these three illegal hunters have been apprehended along with 29 migratory birds on his special directives by Forest officer Uthal Syed Tariq Shah along with his team at office, said a press release issued here.

He said it was our second successful operation during this season and cracked down had been launched against illegal hunters in last month in order to ensure protection of birds for interest of Forest & Wildlife Sector.

"We were informed regarding predators who came from Peshawar were hunting birds when these birds are being migrated from Siberia in its season", he said, saying strict directives issued concerned officials to enhance patrolling of team in the area in order to stop illegal hunting of birds.

He further said equipment, net and 29 migratory birds were recovered from custody of arrested hunters, 12 of them migratory birds died due to hot weather, saying anybody would not be allowed to illegally hunt migratory birds in Lasbela.

He said measures were being taken to ensure protection of birds from Siberia moving in Balochistan.

Arrested hunters were being investigated under Forest & Wildlife act, he said.

