Three illegal LPG filling station owners held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration team launched crackdown against illegal LPG filling stations and caught three owners red handed.

The team led by Assistant Commissioner Sadar Abghinay Khan raided at Makhdoom Rasheed area and caught three owners of illegal LPG filling stations.

The cases were also registered against the accused at Makhdoom Rasheed police station.

The civil defence staff also seized the LPG cylinders and other filling goods.