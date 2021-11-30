UrduPoint.com

Three Illegal Oil Agencies Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

Three illegal oil agencies sealed

In a crackdown against illegal oil agencies, the civil defence department on Tuesday three oil agencies for selling diesel without adopting prescribed safety measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against illegal oil agencies, the civil defence department on Tuesday three oil agencies for selling diesel without adopting prescribed safety measures.

A team headed by Civil Defence Officer Zafar Ali Bhatti sealed three illegal diesel agencies and confiscated paraphernalia.

Zafar Ali Bhatti said that illegal sale of petrol and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG)would not be allowed at any cost, adding that action would be taken against the sellers.

He informed that special teams had also been constituted for the inspection of petrol pumps.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Oil Sale Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Commemoration Day honours noble human principles: ..

Commemoration Day honours noble human principles: Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Fo ..

45 minutes ago
 Rescue's safety wing organises training workshop

Rescue's safety wing organises training workshop

1 minute ago
 Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines

Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines

1 minute ago
 Govt to uplift under-developed regions of Southern ..

Govt to uplift under-developed regions of Southern Punjab: Shabir Qureshi

1 minute ago
 Munir Ahmed elected unopposed VP of RCB

Munir Ahmed elected unopposed VP of RCB

1 minute ago
 UK Foreign Minister Warns Russia Against 'Any Acti ..

UK Foreign Minister Warns Russia Against 'Any Action' Against Ukraine Ahead of N ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.