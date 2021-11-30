Three illegal oil agencies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

In a crackdown against illegal oil agencies, the civil defence department on Tuesday three oil agencies for selling diesel without adopting prescribed safety measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against illegal oil agencies, the civil defence department on Tuesday three oil agencies for selling diesel without adopting prescribed safety measures.

A team headed by Civil Defence Officer Zafar Ali Bhatti sealed three illegal diesel agencies and confiscated paraphernalia.

Zafar Ali Bhatti said that illegal sale of petrol and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG)would not be allowed at any cost, adding that action would be taken against the sellers.

He informed that special teams had also been constituted for the inspection of petrol pumps.