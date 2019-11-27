UrduPoint.com
Three Illegal Oil Agencies Sealed In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:18 PM

Three illegal oil agencies sealed in Multan

The district administration caught three owners of illegal oil agencies and also sealed others here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration caught three owners of illegal oil agencies and also sealed others here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan in a crackdown caught three owners of illegal oil agencies, including Dilawar Hussain from Pak Gate, Tasawer Abbas and Muhammad Jamshaid from new Multan.

The cases were also got registered against them at police stations concerned.

