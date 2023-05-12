Three illegal oil agencies sealed, two held

District administration launched a crackdown on illegal depots and oil agencies and sealed three illegal oil agencies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown on illegal depots and oil agencies and sealed three illegal oil agencies.

The police and civil defense team took action against 3 oil agencies set up in Sher Shah area and also arrested two outlaws.

The accused Aqib Ali and Muhammad Asif were involved in the storage and illegal delivery of Iranian oil. The case was got registered against the accused and further legal action was launched.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir said that the crackdown against oil agencies and depots will continue.

He asked the Assistant commissioners to launch a crackdown against illegal oil agencies in the tehsils.