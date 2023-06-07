Three illegal petrol agencies sealed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed three illegal petrol agencies for selling fuel at exorbitant rates in Sargodha.

According to the official sources, a team of civil defense along with police inspected various petrol pumps at Chak no 46 SB,Chak no 29 SB and Kabari bazar and checked the quality, measurement and rates of the fuel.

The team sealed three pumps over violation.

Police registered cases against the owners-- Muhammad Bilal,Asghar and Usman.