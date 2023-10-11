Three illegal petrol agencies sealed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Three petroleum agencies were sealed for operating illegally in different areas of the district.

This operation was started under the supervision of Civil Defense Officer Sahrish Irshad.

In this connection, she checked different agencies out of which three were found to be operating illegally.

Additionally, some fuel stations operating at different locations were also inspected.

It said two petrol pumps were fined for non-compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Petroleum Regulatory Authority Act.