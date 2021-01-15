UrduPoint.com
Three Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed, Fine Imposed On Others

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration sealed three illegal petrol pumps and registered separate cases against another two pumps during a crackdown launched here against illegal petrol pumps on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Abginay Khan along with police launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and sealed three illegal petrol pumps.

The team also got registered separate cases against another two pumps over incomplete documents.

The assistant commissioner imposed fine of Rs 55,000 on two petrol pump owners for selling petrol on high rates and also imposed fine of over Rs300,000 on two oil depots for illegally storing oil of poor quality.

Assistant Commissioner Abginay Khan said that customs department has been informed to get oil depots into custody and for further legal action.

