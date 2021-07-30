Three illegal profiteers nabbed, heavy fine imposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday has launched a crackdown against profiteers and imposed Rs 0.7 million fine on shopkeepers by arresting three illegal profiteers.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates took action against shopkeepers involved in illegal profiteering.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair conducted raids against big departmental stores and malls and imposed Rs 50,000 fine to each store.

Likewise, Rs 30,000 fine was imposed each on Fiaz Mart and Super Saver Store and also sealed Latif Super Store Gulgasht.

The price control magistrates had got checked the prices of commodities at 600 shops during last 24 hours.