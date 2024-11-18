Three Impersonators Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Three impersonators posing themselves as representatives of assistant
commissioner Wahga were arrested here on Monday.
According to a spokesman for the Deputy Commissioner's office, the accused were
inspecting marriage halls and farmhouses posing as representatives of the assistant
commissioner Wahga.
The fraudsters sealed a farmhouse and imposed a fine on the owner.
On information, the assistant commissioner reached the spot and apprehended
the accused.
Cases had been registered against the accused who were identified as Sufyan,
Ali Muhammad and Ghulam Hussain.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers killed in Jamrud firing2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 108,000 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
AGP to organize seminar on Workplace Harassment Protections12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
"Mera Pyara" team reunites old woman with family21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifters31 minutes ago
-
Seeds, fertilizers and medicines provided to 400 farmers31 minutes ago
-
International Iqbal conference held31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to provide latest facilities at general bus stand31 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities inspected at BHU Ranwal31 minutes ago
-
Ayaz commends CPSP`s commitment to strengthen Pakistan`s healthcare system42 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 200 properties on illegal commercial use51 minutes ago