Three impersonators arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Three impersonators posing themselves as representatives of assistant

commissioner Wahga were arrested here on Monday.

According to a spokesman for the Deputy Commissioner's office, the accused were

inspecting marriage halls and farmhouses posing as representatives of the assistant

commissioner Wahga.

The fraudsters sealed a farmhouse and imposed a fine on the owner.

On information, the assistant commissioner reached the spot and apprehended

the accused.

Cases had been registered against the accused who were identified as Sufyan,

Ali Muhammad and Ghulam Hussain.