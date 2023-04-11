Three impersonators held from exams centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three impersonators from a Jaranwala Road examination centre set up for annual matriculation examinations under the aegis of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad.

Police said on Tuesday that BISE Deputy Secretary Dr Sardar Babar Dogar along with his team checked various examination centers and found three impersonators identified as Mujahid for solving paper in place of a candidate Muhammad Moazzan; Muhammad Asif in place of Mubasshar Zafar and Naseer Iqbal in place of Muhammad Hasnain at Jaranwala Road centre.

The deputy secretary handed over all the three accused to area police.

Further action against the candidates and impersonators was underway.

Cases have been registered.