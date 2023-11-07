Open Menu

Three Incidents Of Robberies Registered In Tehsil Pirmahal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Three incidents of robberies registered in Tehsil Pirmahal

Pirmahal Police on Tuesday registered three cases related to armed robberies

Pirmahal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Pirmahal Police on Tuesday registered three cases related to armed robberies.

Regarding details about registered cases of robberies in Pirmahal police station, three armed dacoits robbed Mohammad Bakhsh, a local resident outside the Meezan bank and looted 3 million rupees from him at gunpoint.

Maqsood Ahmed, son of Muhammad Din, a resident of Kume Shah Plot C, who took money from the private Punjab Bank, was looted by unidentified armed robbers.

In Chak No. 674/15 GB, the watchman of the local press factory, Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Nawaz, was tortured early in the morning by three unidentified armed bandits, who took scrap materials and 12,000 rupees from him.

