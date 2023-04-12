Three incidents of robbery reported

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Heavy contingent of police reached out after three consecutive incidents of robbery were reported in limits of Mumtazabad police station.

According to the spokesman, three unidentified bandits riding on motorbike, Honda 125 robbed Rs.175,000 from local merchant before escaping the scene.

The same plunderers reported to have snatched mobiles with cash from two passerby at the adjacent road.

The series of crime sparked protest as people sourrounded vehicle of DSP circle Mumtazabad in rage when police mobile arrived on the spot.

Citizens said two days ago, similar snatching activities were committed here with FIRs got registered. But despite that no criminal was arrested so far. Today time and again, three armed robbers looted people and fled the scene quite easily, they held.