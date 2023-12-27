Open Menu

Three Included Woman Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Three persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents that occurred in two different areas of the district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, two persons were killed and another injured when a tri-wheeler, motorcycle, and tractor collided with each other in the Jagnat area of the district.

The killed were identified as Attaullah and Shahab.

In another incident that occurred in Chota Lahor armed person broke into the house of Muhammad Sher and started firing. The wife of Muhammad Sher sustained injuries and later succumbed in the hospital. The reason behind the killing was stated to be a petty incident relating to women.

Cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigation is underway.

