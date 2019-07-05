UrduPoint.com
Three Including A Woman Die After Taking Poison In Hyderabad

Three including a woman die after taking poison in Hyderabad

Three persons including a woman, who consumed poison to end their lives, died during medical treatment at Liaquat University Hospital here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Three persons including a woman, who consumed poison to end their lives, died during medical treatment at Liaquat University Hospital here on Friday.

The hospital sources informed that 18 years old Maha, a resident of SITE area Hyderabad, took poison to take her life. She was brought in critical condition to the hospital but the doctors could not save her life.

Another young man Muhammad Shabbir, 20 years old resident of Sanghar district, who also consumed poison, died during treatment in the hospital's emergency ward.

Ramesh Kumar, 20 years old resident of Tando Allahyar district, was brought in critical condition to LUH's emergency ward.

According to the doctors, he had also taken poison.

The hospital sources informed that 2 more patients who had consumed poison were timely brought to the hospital and the doctors saved their lives.

