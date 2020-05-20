UrduPoint.com
Three Including Buyer Of Stolen Motorcycles Arrested

Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Wednesday arrested three including a buyer of stolen motorcycles and recovered three motorcycles in separate actions.

The AVLC Baldia arrested a buyer of stolen motorcycles namely Abdul Salam s/o Mola Bux and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

He claimed that he had purchased the stolen motorcycle from Khuzdar with running part of registration book and with CNIC copy of owner.

A motorcycle bearing registration number KMX-6425 stolen from the limits of Paposh Nagar was recovered from his possession.

The AVLC Liaquatabad arrested a gang of two motorcycle lifters and recovered 2 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Asif Khokar s/o Iqbal Khokar and Sheheryar s/o Jamal are habitual motorcycle lifters and sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen.

The AVLC recovered two stolen motorcycles bearing registration numbers KEN-4586 and KHU-3027 lifted from the limits of PS Super Market and PS Gulbahar respectively.

