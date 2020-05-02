UrduPoint.com
Three Including Car Lifter, Drug Peddlers Arrested In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:34 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Sir Syed Police Station team arrested three accused including a car lifter and drug peddlers during a search operation and recovered a stolen vehicle and drugs from their possession.

According to police on Saturday, arrested were identified as Hassan Iqbal, Zainulabideen and Muhammad Shakeel.

The police recovered a stolen vehicle bearing registration number ACB-121 and about 500 grams Charas from the possession of arrested.

Besides this, around 50 other suspects were also detained and released after verification.

