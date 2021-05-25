Three including child killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Three including a child killed in a collision between a truck and passenger coach near Rashakai Interchange here on Tuesday.

According to police, a passenger van, LES 1297 that was en route to Mardan from Rawalpindi collided with a truck near Rashakai interchange.

Three including a child was killed in the incident while five others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and retrieved the injured from the van. The injured were shifted by Rescue 1122 and Frontier Works Organisation to Mardan Medical Complex.