Three Including Child Killed In Separate Incidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Three persons including a child were killed in separate incidents here in the city and suburbs during the last 24 hours.
According to police sources on Tuesday, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Chak No 66-JB, Jhang road. Consequently, a three-year-old child Arslan was killed on the spot while Zahida (65) and Nazia were injured.
They were rushed to Allied Hospital.
In another incident, a speeding motorcycle rammed a roadside electric pole near Jasuana on Jaranwala road. Resultantly, one person was killed on the spot while pillion rider was injured.The victims were shifted to THQ Jaranwala.
Separately,a worker was electrocuted to death while working on a machine in Kehkeshan colony. He was identified as Sabir Wali of Chak No 165-GB.
The body was handed over to legal heirs.
Recent Stories
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bodies of two drowned children recovered59 seconds ago
-
Daangeer, an online newsletter launched to champion diverse bird species of Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Racket involved in supplying drugs to students busted; ANF nets two accused21 minutes ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes41 minutes ago
-
Snowfall causes closure of roads in Kurram41 minutes ago
-
Int conference on ‘Recent Advances in Comp Science, IT’ commenced at UE41 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM; assures support to govt for economic stability41 minutes ago
-
25 profiteers held, Rs. 5 lac fine imposed51 minutes ago
-
Implementation on CM's governance initiatives in full swing51 minutes ago
-
Putin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM51 minutes ago
-
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 31 hour ago
-
Cleanliness operation held in Tandlianwala1 hour ago