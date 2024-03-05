Open Menu

Three Including Child Killed In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Three including child killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Three persons including a child were killed in separate incidents here in the city and suburbs during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources on Tuesday, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Chak No 66-JB, Jhang road. Consequently, a three-year-old child Arslan was killed on the spot while Zahida (65) and Nazia were injured.

They were rushed to Allied Hospital.

In another incident, a speeding motorcycle rammed a roadside electric pole near Jasuana on Jaranwala road. Resultantly, one person was killed on the spot while pillion rider was injured.The victims were shifted to THQ Jaranwala.

Separately,a worker was electrocuted to death while working on a machine in Kehkeshan colony. He was identified as Sabir Wali of Chak No 165-GB.

The body was handed over to legal heirs.

