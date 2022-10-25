UrduPoint.com

Three Including Drug Peddlers, Absconder Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Three accused, including two drug peddlers and an absconder, were arrested on Tuesday by the District West police and the Korangi police.

According to police officials, two most wanted drug peddlers, including a female drug trafficker was arrested by the Pakistan Bazaar police, District West.

About 25 grams of heroin and 10 grams of crystal were recovered from the possession of accused arrested Ayesha alias Gurya and Muhammad Irfan.

Meanwhile, the District Korangi police, with the help of newly launched 'Talash' application, during snap checking arrested an absconder and proclaimed offender.

The accused identified as Haris was arrested by the Awami Colony police and a stolen motorcycle was also recovered from his possession.

Cases against all of them had been registered and further investigations are in process.

