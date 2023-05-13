Three including father, son killed in firing at Swabi

Three persons including a father and son were killed and five injured due to an exchange of fire over a minor issue in Rag Banda Dodher here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Three persons including a father and son were killed and five injured due to an exchange of fire over a minor issue in Rag Banda Dodher here on Saturday.

According to the initial report, Zarif and his sons attacked the family of Muhammad Yousaf who was spraying pesticide in his watermelon field.

The firing killed Muhammad Yousaf and his son Murad Ali and injured five others. The reason behind the incident was stated as a minor altercation that occurred between two groups six months back.

Police have arrested sixteen persons and recovered arms from both rival groups.

The case has been registered and an investigation was underway.