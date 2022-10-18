Three including female drug smugglers arrested

Keamari police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug smugglers including a female accused from Mochko area and recovered drugs from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Keamari police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug smugglers including a female accused from Mochko area and recovered drugs from their possession.

According to SSP Keamari, the accused were smuggling the seized drugs from Balochistan to Karachi in an auto-rickshaw.

The arrested were identified as Aqeel, Nabeel and his wife Abida.

They were transporting over 7kg drugs from Hub to Karachi. To avoid police checking the accused had taken a child and a woman with them.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.