UrduPoint.com

Three Including Husband Held For Torturing Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Three including husband held for torturing wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested three accused including a husband over charge of torturing his wife after a quarrel here in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, police spokesman.

On the request of the brother of the victim woman, Waris Khan police have registered a case.

The spokesman informed that the prime accused (husband) identified as Khurram, his father namely Shan and his brother Karamat, who allegedly tortured the woman over a domestic dispute were sent behind the bars.

He said that the medical process of the victim was going on and an investigation was in progress.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Javed Joya appreciated Waris Khan police team for arresting the ruthless husband and other accused and said "Violence against women is intolerable."He said strict action must be taken against such criminals who were involved in torturing children and women.

The SP made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Progress Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

15 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

15 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.