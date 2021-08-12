UrduPoint.com

Three Including Husband, Wife Arrested, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Gulshan Iqbal police arrested three drug smugglers including husband and wife and recovered 64.100 kg hashish and 10.800 kg opium from their possession on Thursday.

According to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) officials, Police on a secret information intercepted a suspicious car near Al-Asif Square, Super Highway and arrested Amanullah and his wife Yasmeen and Muhammad Rizwan after recovery of 64.

100 kg hashish 10.800 kg opium from their possession.

Accused were the members of an inter-provincial drug cartel and a case has been registered and further investigations has started said ANF.

More Stories From Pakistan

