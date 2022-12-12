Three including motorcycle thieve arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Three alleged accused including a wanted motorcycle thieve and two involved in gutka/mawa business were arrested on Monday.

According to officials, Keamari Police arrested a wanted motorcycle lifter identified as Ziaullah Khan from the limits of SITE-B police station.

The police also recovered two stolen motorcycles bearing registration numbers KMX-1321 and KMF-8677 from his possession. The arrested accused had been handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell.

The West zone police arrested two alleged accused involved in business of hazardous gutka/mawa namely Tahir Khan and Imtiaz from the limits of Pirabad police station.

The police also recovered more than 6 kg gutka from the possession of arrested. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.