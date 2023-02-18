Three including policeman embrace martyrdom in KPO terrorist' attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh Police commandos on Friday killed three terrorists who attacked the Karachi Police Office (KPO), here, at Shahrah-e-Faisal as the building and its surroundings have been completely cleared.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police on Friday, one of the terrorists was killed due to the explosion of his jacket, while two others were killed in the exchange of fire with the police.

Meanwhile, a police head constable and two civilians embraced martyrdom during the attack, while 15 others including a Rangers' personnel sustained injuries.

Moreover, Pakistan Rangers' Sindh spokesman also confirmed the completion of operation and clearance of the police office.

The major operation was led and participated by Deputy IGPs RRF, South, East, and other officers and personnel, who fought valiantly against the terrorists .

The personnel of Pakistan Rangers Sindh also participated in the operation alongside the police.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reached the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh office right after the attack was reported. The CM monitored the complete operation at the command and control center.

He lauded the bravery of police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies, also officially confirming that Karachi Police Office (KPO) hasd been cleared and all three terrorists had been eliminated.

The CM expressed his grief and sorrow over three martyrdoms in the operation, according to a CM's Spokesman. The CM said that 11 injured, who participated in the operation would be provided with best medical treatment.

"The families of martyred cops would be taken care," he said, adding that the nation was united against terrorism.

He also ordered to open the Shahrah-e-Faisal for the flow of traffic which was diverted to alternative routes.

Earlier, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesman told that an operation was underway by the Anti-Terrorism Force of Rangers as Karachi Police Head Office (KPO) located in Saddar area adjacent to Shahrah-e-Faisal was attacked in the evening.

The attackers had entered the building as gunshots and explosion were also heard near the vicinity of KPO.

Police officials said a heavy contingent of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies were called as the police cordoned of the surrounding area.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon while talking to media informed then that two of the attackers were killed.

The Rangers spokesman informed that about 8 to 10 terrorists had attacked the building. According to hospital sources, an injured person had been taken to Jinnah Hospital from the spot.

FMC/RAP