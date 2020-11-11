Three including seminary teacher killed at Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) ::Three persons including teacher of a seminary were killed in separate incidents of violence here Wednesday.

According to police, unknown assailants shot dead teacher of a seminary within limits of Tordher Police Station.

The killed was en route to home on a motorcycle when attackers opened fire on him. Culprits manage to flee the crime scene.

Meanwhile a man killed his bother after exchange of harsh words in Maneri areas of Swabi district.

In another incident that occurred in Mian Dheri, unknown attackers opened fire on a man, Bistuddin who died on the spot.

Cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigations are underway.